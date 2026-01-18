Yankees Facing Stiff Competition For Freddy Peralta

Knowing he's only set to make $8 million this season, it comes as no surprise that a boatload of teams are interested in Freddy Peralta. The New York Yankees are among one of five that Jon Heyman listed as teams that could land the Milwaukee Brewers ace.

Keep in mind, Peralta is a free agent after this season and will be owed a significant contract, one the Yankees might not be keen on signing.

Either way, he would be a huge arm to add to their rotation this year, it's just a matter if they can out-duel the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Atlanta Braves.

Many, Many Teams Interested In Peralta

Brewers continue to field offers on ace pitcher Freddy Peralta, a free agent after 2026. Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Braves among many, many interested teams. Peralta $8M salary means anyone can afford, including Brewers, but extension tougher for small markets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2026

Heyman insisted those five teams aren't the only ones involved as it seems like the Brewers could seemingly get whoever and whatever they want for the 29-year-old.

Even though the Dodgers are back-to-back World Series Champions, they're far from settled. In a scenario like this though, it's not like the Yankees are only competing with teams that have money. While that may play a factor going into next season, Peralta's cheap deal this year allows basically every team in the league to come after his $8M contract.

Yankees Can't Ever Have Too Many Pitchers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a few pitchers currently out injured, this team knows they need reinforcements. They'll eventually be back at full strength, but who knows how a guy like Gerrit Cole is going to look coming off his surgery.

If the Dodgers are interested with their stellar five-man rotation, there's no reason the Yankees shouldn't go all-in. The addition of Ryan Weathers is far from enough to get this team to the promised land, and that has to be something their front office acknowledges.

With the 2026 season quickly approaching, no one said Peralta was going to be traded prior to the season. He could easily be moved at het deadline, and by then the Yankees would have a better idea where their rotation and depth is at. This is the only time the Yankees would have a chance to bring in a guy like Peralta for that price, so it feels like a no-brainer.

