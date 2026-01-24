Yankees Could Trade Anthony Volpe for All-Star Shortstop

The New York Yankees could move their young starting shortstop if he doesn't improve in 2026.

Anthony Volpe is coming off an underwhelming 2025 season, slashing just .212/ .391/ .663, and had a career-low 1.6 WAR. Volpe was also the only Yankees batter to hit below league average with an 83 wRC+ of the seven who qualified.

However, Volpe played through a partially torn labrum in his shoulder that required surgery in September.

The 24-year-old is entering his fourth season in the big leagues and has a career slash line of .222/ .379/ .662, with 52 home runs, 192 RBIs and 382 hits.

Volpe's defense made up for his offense in his first two seasons, especially when he won a Golden Glove award in 2023, but even his numbers in the field dipped in 2025 — likely due to his injury. He was minus-6 in outs above average, which was a steep decline from being plus-12 in 2024.

Volpe also had a career-low 171 putouts and two defensive runs saved above average in addition to a career-high 19 errors.

Would the Yankees Trade Volpe?

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) throws to first base for an out during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees will likely take a wait-and-see approach to the Volpe situation, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi. Morosi said on the MLB Network's "Hot Stove" that if the Yankees were to trade Volpe, it would likely be at the trade deadline in July, and a top candidate would be Washington Nationals' shortstop CJ Abrams.

"Not a lot of teams right now are in there heavily looking for a shortstop. Even a team like the Yankees, who had some inconsistency there with Volpe, they're not even fully all the way in to look for a new shortstop," Morosi said of the shortstop free agency market. "So, this probably is not the best offseason to move a shortstop or be a free agent shortstop and find a new contract, because not a lot of teams are in the market for one."

"If Volpe struggles, and obviously, there has been an injury component there for him, maybe the Yankees take a look at someone like Abrams down towards the trade deadline."

“[CJ] Abrams is the name for me that will likely at some point in time move on... If [Anthony] Volpe struggles... maybe the Yankees take a look at someone like an Abrams down towards the trade deadline.”@jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/8WKgeUxAu7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 23, 2026

What the Yankees Would Get in Abrams

Abrams earned his first All-Star appearance in 2024. The 25-year-old is entering his fifth season as a major leaguer and is coming off one of his best seasons yet.

Abrams hit .257/ .433/ .748 in 2025. His .748 OPS was a career-high, along with his 92 runs, 251 total bases and 149 hits. Abrams is also a threat when on base, stealing 116 bags in his career and 61 in the last two seasons.

In the field, Abrams had 205 putouts, but struggled at times with 22 errors last season.

Sep 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a single to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Although Morosi said this potential move could come around the trade deadline, teams have already tried to acquire Abrams, but unsuccessfully.

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reported on Jan. 23 that the San Francisco Giants made an aggressive push to acquire Abrams with discussions of a trade that included four of the Giants' top seven prospects, but the two sides were not able to reach an agreement.

The report added that it was unclear if the Nationals would have accepted the deal if all four prospects were offered, signaling a potential steep price for Abrams.

