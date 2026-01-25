Three Free Agent Pitchers Yankees Should Target After Freddy Peralta

If the New York Yankees think bringing back Cody Bellinger is getting them to a World Series, they are simply out of their mind.

This pitching rotation will get up to speed eventually, but for now they're basically throwing the same team out there they did a year prior.

Adding Ryan Weathers was nice, but it wasn't the type of splash trade that changes a team's outlook going into the next season.

Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal seems like a far-fetched name that won't be happening anytime soon, so that's a move that the Yankees should put behind them entirely. Knowing that, there are still three pitchers on the market worth exploring.

1. Chris Bassitt

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

A few weeks ago ESPN's David Schoenfield said that Bassitt would no longer be a great fit for the Yankees, but at this point in time they may have no choice. If this team wants to be taken seriously, they need to put the narrative to rest that they aren't looking for a starter.

The Yankees need pitching depth just as much as the Los Angeles Dodgers do. It's as simple as that. No matter how comfortable you may be with your rotation come August, this team still needs to be in a position where they can actually make the playoffs to begin with.

Bassitt is certainly getting up there in age, but so is everyone on the market. After all, it's not like he's Justin Verlander. This righty still has a lot left in the tank, as seen with his 30+ starts in each of his last four seasons.

2. Jose Quintana

It never hurts to add another lefty to the rotation. Quintana could come to New York with a ton of experience, and he's coming off quite a successful year with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Seeing as the Yankees missed on the Brewers true ace, it may not hurt to look at someone who just played alongside Freddy Peralta. Of all the options out there, Quintana would by far be the cheapest.

3. Lucas Giolito

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) celebrates after Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) robs a home run during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees rivalry is alive and well, but that doesn't mean the Yankees should rule out Giolito. At the end of the day, he only made 26 of his 204 career starts for them.

The Athletic named Giolito their No. 6 free agent still on the market. He's around the same age as the first two players mentioned, and it doesn't seem like he'd cost them nearly as much as a guy like Framber Valdez or Zac Gallen. The Yankees aren't looking to sign a long-term ace, rather just bring in someone on a short term deal that can navigate them through their injury-ridden rotation.

