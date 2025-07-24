All 76ers

Boston Celtics Urged to Steer Clear of Ben Simmons

Former Sixers star Ben Simmons is a potential addition for the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso

Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons is a free agent. After spending time with the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons is reportedly gaining attention from two of Philly’s Atlantic Division rivals.

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics are rumored to have some level of interest in the former No. 1 pick. When it comes to the latter team, a Boston-based columnist recently urged the Celtics to steer clear of Simmons, suggesting the Simmons experience would “end badly.”

“Don’t sign Ben Simmons,” Mass Live’s Matt Vautour wrote.

“Not for a mid-level exception. Not for the league minimum. The Celtics are rumored to be interested. They should not only steer clear, but they should hope the Knicks or some other Eastern Conference rival pulls the trigger. Because it will end badly. It always ends badly with Simmons.”

Feb 11, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Once compared to LeBron James, Simmons is at a point in his career where he’s not a candidate to land a notable contract during the first wave of free agency. Since he parted ways with the Sixers, Simmons has struggled to reach an All-Star level.

These days, writers are urging teams not to even give him a chance on a minimum deal.

It’s Not All Bad…

Understand that the reasoning behind this “avoid Simmons” suggestion wasn’t just about Simmons being a tough sell as a player. The piece also pointed out that the Celtics are in “fragile” times after winning the championship just last summer.

Next season, the Celtics will roll without Jayson Tatum, who is dealing with a serious setback. They also traded key players from their championship run, as Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Luke Kornet, and Al Horford aren’t going to be on the roster next year.

Simmons received compliments in the piece for being a versatile 6-foot-10 guard, who is a good defender, solid rebounder, real court vision, and having terrific switching potential.

But the same concerns from the past few years still exist. Can Simmons remain healthy, and would he be willing to adjust his game to help those around him? There isn’t much confidence out in Boston.

“Simmons will aggravate his coach, frustrate his teammates and enrage the fans,” Vautour added. “Let him do that somewhere else.”

Jun 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last season, Simmons appeared in 33 games for the Nets. Seeing the court for 25 minutes per game, the veteran posted averages of six points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

After reaching a buyout with the Nets, Simmons joined the Clippers for an 18-game run. He came off the bench for 16 minutes, averaging three points, four rebounds, and three assists.

When Simmons played for the Sixers, he averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for four years. The triple-double threat was an All-Star for three out of the four years, and was a defensive superstar for most of his tenure in Philadelphia.

Back issues have affected Simmons more often than not lately. That seems to be a lingering issue for the veteran guard. There’s no doubt Simmons should get an opportunity to try and hit his stride once again somewhere. Maybe Boston during an awkward period wouldn’t turn out well for him.

Published
