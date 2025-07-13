Guerschon Yabusele’s Contract Details With New York Knicks
Recently, the New York Knicks finalized a deal that would allow them to take a key player away from their division rival, the Philadelphia 76ers.
The veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele agreed to terms on a new deal with the Knicks, who become his third team since he entered the NBA in 2016.
Shortly after the Yabusele and the Knicks made the pairing official, key details of the deal were revealed. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, Yabusele took a little less than the expected midlevel exception. With that, the Knicks were able to have enough room to sign two players to veteran minimum deals to help fill out the roster.
As for the salary numbers, Katz reports that Yabusele will earn $5.5 million in the first year and see a slight increase to $5.7 million in the second season.
There’s no guarantee that Yabusele will remain with the Knicks throughout his entire deal. According to Spotrac, the second season is a player option. There’s a chance Yabusele could hit the open market for the second season in a row.
The veteran forward’s return to the NBA couldn’t have gone better. After being away from the game since 2019, Yabusele thrived for the Sixers.
In 70 games, the veteran forward posted averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He made 50 percent of his shots from the field and 38 percent of his threes.
While the Sixers wanted to retain Yabusele, the veteran forward claimed he was offered a contract that was too low compared to the Knicks’ offer. As the Sixers wait for the Quentin Grimes situation to get sorted, they can’t spend elsewhere for the time being. With that, they lost a key contributor in Yabusele.
