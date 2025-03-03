Key 76ers Player Still Dealing With Setback for Matchup vs Blazers
Monday night’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers is a critical one for the Philadelphia 76ers. As the team continues its push for a Play-In spot, they have an opportunity to get within striking distance of the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Sixers know they won’t have all hands on deck moving forward, as multiple players have been ruled out for long periods. However, they have key players dealing with setbacks, but able to continue playing, such as Guerschon Yabusele.
Recently, Yabusele has been dealing with an eye-related setback, but his status isn’t expected to take a hit on Monday, as Yabusele is listed as available on the official NBA injury report.
For the most part, Yabusele has avoided absences throughout the year. Monday’s matchup will mark the 60th game for the Sixers this season, and it will be Yabusele’s 56th appearance.
As the Sixers faced the Bulls on February 24, Yabusele’s night was limited to just 13 minutes. Late in the game, he was poked and ruled out for the rest of the matchup. The Sixers ruled out Yabusele for the following outing against the New York Knicks.
When the Sixers returned to the floor to face the Golden State Warriors over the weekend, Yabusele came off the bench for 27 minutes. He had a productive night, shooting 5-8 from the floor, with all of his makes coming from beyond the arc. Yabusele finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
Barring any unexpected changes ahead of Monday’s game, the Sixers will have Yabusele ready against Portland. This season, the key veteran has posted averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists while shooting 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
