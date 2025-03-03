All 76ers

Key 76ers Player Still Dealing With Setback for Matchup vs Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers have Guerschon Yabusele on the injury report against the Blazers.

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) drives to shoot against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) drives to shoot against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Monday night’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers is a critical one for the Philadelphia 76ers. As the team continues its push for a Play-In spot, they have an opportunity to get within striking distance of the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Sixers know they won’t have all hands on deck moving forward, as multiple players have been ruled out for long periods. However, they have key players dealing with setbacks, but able to continue playing, such as Guerschon Yabusele.

Recently, Yabusele has been dealing with an eye-related setback, but his status isn’t expected to take a hit on Monday, as Yabusele is listed as available on the official NBA injury report.

For the most part, Yabusele has avoided absences throughout the year. Monday’s matchup will mark the 60th game for the Sixers this season, and it will be Yabusele’s 56th appearance.

As the Sixers faced the Bulls on February 24, Yabusele’s night was limited to just 13 minutes. Late in the game, he was poked and ruled out for the rest of the matchup. The Sixers ruled out Yabusele for the following outing against the New York Knicks.

Guerschon Yabusel
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) rebounds the ball past Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When the Sixers returned to the floor to face the Golden State Warriors over the weekend, Yabusele came off the bench for 27 minutes. He had a productive night, shooting 5-8 from the floor, with all of his makes coming from beyond the arc. Yabusele finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Barring any unexpected changes ahead of Monday’s game, the Sixers will have Yabusele ready against Portland. This season, the key veteran has posted averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists while shooting 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News