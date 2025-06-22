All 76ers

Latest Mock Draft has 76ers Prospect Ace Bailey Sliding to No. 8

Will Ace Bailey dip to No. 8?

Eric Jay Santos

Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) slap hands with fans after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) slap hands with fans after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Top NBA Draft prospect Ace Bailey made headlines after canceling his private workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. Consequently, recent mock drafts suggest that the 76ers won’t use their No. 3 pick on Bailey.

USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky has Bailey projected at No. 8 to the Brooklyn Nets. 

“While this is much lower than where he was projected in our latest consensus rankings at No. 3 overall earlier this month, fans shouldn’t expect him to fall much lower than this," Kalbrosky wrote. "It’s possible that Bailey’s representation wants him to land in a big market where he can get a lot of playing time, and the Nets would provide exactly that.”

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) shoots the ball while USC Trojans guard Chibuzo Agbo (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his lone season at Rutgers. Kalbrosky’s report on the 6-foot-10 forward noted his shot-making ability from mid-range. 

“While some evaluators feel that he might take a bit too many mid range shots, his ability to shoot at his size is something that is going to entice every team in the NBA," Kalbrosky added. "His consistency will define just how much success he has, though, as will any development as a passer or as a defensive playmaker.”

If Bailey is available when the Nets are on the clock, it’s more than likely that the franchise will select the once-unreachable prospect. Brooklyn is in the midst of a rebuild, having missed the playoffs for the past two seasons. 

While many lower lottery teams may get their hopes up, there’s a strong chance that Bailey could instead be taken by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4 or Utah Jazz at No. 5.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

