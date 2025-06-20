NBA Insider Details Ace Bailey's Canceled Visit With Sixers
Since the Philadelphia 76ers secured the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, one of the main prospects they've been connected to is Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. However, less than a week before they get on the clock to pick, things have gotten dicey between the franchise and potential lottery selection.
Last week, reports emerged that Bailey was set to meet with members of the Sixers and conduct a private workout. Amid recent developments, that is no longer the case. On Wednesday night, new reporting emerged that Bailey and his representation opted to cancel their meeting in Philadelphia.
While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding Bailey opting not to meet with the Sixers. He broke down everything that was in place, and the impact his decision has had on his perception around the league.
"He was supposed to be in Philly. They had all of his flight arrangements set. They had dinner for him set. They had breakfast for him set. They had a workout session for him set. Everything arranged for him and he essentially bailed," Charania said. "The Sixers don't quite know what to think of it. I think people around the league don't really know what to make of it."
Throughout the draft process, Bailey has widely been regarded as having one of the highest ceilings of any prospect in this class. That said, he hasn't helped his case with some of his antics in recent weeks. With the draft right around the corner, Bailey has still yet to work out for any team.
After weeks of doing their due diligence on multiple prospects, the Sixers will officially make their decision on June 25th.