Executive Cites Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball to Defend 76ers Prospect
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make an impact with their No. 3 pick. Ace Bailey is a top choice for the 76ers, though his draft stock has dipped after canceling a private workout with the team.
Regardless of Bailey’s snubs, it’s likely the 18-year-old will still get selected early in the draft. An anonymous Western Conference executive told The Athletic mentioned Kevin Durant as a player comparison for Bailey.
"There (are) questions about how good his feel for the game is, and how locked in he is, and the team was disappointing, and he was a little up and down. But on his game, you could sit there and squint and tell yourself you’re getting some version of Durant. His ability to get to his spot in the midrange, you can’t really alter or block that shot. He’s got a ton of offensive talent. Sometimes, these one-and-done guys, that freshman year just doesn’t click where they are.”
Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his lone season at Rutgers, though the Scarlet Knights didn’t earn an NCAA tournament appearance. While the anonymous executive acknowledged concerns with Bailey, they were dismissive of his lack of team success.
“I would like them to at least make the NCAA tournament. I mean, you have two top-three picks, and you can’t be one of the top 68 teams? But I don’t know (if) that matters anymore. Anthony Edwards couldn’t do that for Georgia. LaMelo Ball’s team was way below .500 in Australia when he left.”
Many players have succeeded in the NBA without college success, but this aspect only adds to the intrigue surrounding the once top-three prospect. Certainly, Bailey will find himself on an NBA roster as a high-end pick this summer.