Philadelphia 76ers’ Top Draft Target Projected Within Top 4
The 2025 NBA Draft is a few weeks away, and the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make an impact with their No. 3 pick. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper will more than likely be off the table, as the consensus projects them going to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.
Philadelphia have been primarily linked to prospects VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey. ESPN’s latest mock draft suggests Edgecombe’s positive workout with the 76ers has made him the leading candidate.
“Edgecombe takes over this spot from Ace Bailey in ESPN's mock draft after a positive visit to Philadelphia, where sources say he made a strong impression in a private workout as well as in meetings with the front office and ownership. He appears to be ‘the leader in the clubhouse’ currently, with Bailey losing momentum after refusing to visit, initially unsatisfied with his search for a proven pathway to development. However, Bailey is scheduled to work out in Philadelphia at the end of this week, and we'll see if he's able to sway the tides in his favor.”
The 19-year-old guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his lone season at Baylor. Analysts suggest that Edgecombe’s passing ability may become complementary to the 76ers’ top three-point shooters, including Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and Quentin Grimes.
While Edgecombe is currently favored to be Philadelphia’s draft-night choice, the franchise will do its due diligence in working out Bailey. If Edgecombe is not taken at No. 3, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony expects the Charlotte Hornets to take him at No. 4.