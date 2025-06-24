Latest Mock Draft has 76ers Selecting Controversial Prospect at No. 3
Last week, top NBA Draft prospect Ace Bailey canceled his private workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. The incident has caused Bailey’s stock to dip in various mock drafts. While VJ Edgecombe has emerged as the leading candidate for the 76ers’ No. 3 pick, the team has not ruled out selecting Bailey.
The Ringer’s latest mock draft has Bailey projected at No. 3 to the 76ers.
“This is in some ways really complicated and in other ways very simple. I’ve expressed worry in the past about the infrastructure in Philly matching up with Bailey’s particular set of developmental needs. In the short term, his off-the-catch skill set could slot in well next to the Sixer stars, but he clearly wants to be a star himself. None of the top three teams can immediately offer the open road he’d need to be on that path. But if you’re Philly, I think you take him anyway and then try to extract assets—maybe a veteran plus future picks—from a team willing to give Bailey that opportunity.”
Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his lone season at Rutgers. The Ringer gave him pro comparisons to Michael Porter Jr., Danny Granger, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gay.
“Athletic dribble pull-up artist, but concerns about his handle and decision-making loom large,” stated The Ringer’s brief summary.
With a core of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, it’s likely that the 76ers will steer away from Bailey due to his expressed disinterest in the team. Still, anything can happen on Wednesday night.