NBA Insider Drops Concerning Details on Sixers’ Paul George
Unfortunately, the Philadelphia 76ers have another key injury to worry about. Although the Sixers hoped to have Paul George back in action at the start of training camp, his availability will be in question.
On Monday, it was revealed that George suffered another knee-related setback. The veteran forward underwent surgery and will be re-evaluated sometime before training camp in the fall.
As the NBA Summer League continues, ESPN’s NBA Insider Shams Charania took some time to speak on the George situation. He offered some concerning details.
"I’m told Paul George suffered the injury during an on-court workout last week, and it led to him visiting a doctor on Friday, and the decision was made to undergo arthroscopic surgery,” Charania said.
“The doctors felt like this would be an injury that would linger. For a player that was never healthy all last year, Paul George's season ended rehabbing from injections on groin and knee injuries. He had a finger injury during the season as well, and now he starts rehab for this knee injury and he will be re-evaluated at the start of this upcoming training camp, but I am told both sides will be cautious with him, want to see Paul George return to that full form Paul George they have not seen in Philadelphia.”
Everything risky about the Paul George signing has backfired against the Sixers this past year. The two major questions when the nine-time All-Star signed were: Can George stay healthy? And will he maintain his All-Star status at 34, while playing alongside two other All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey?
Despite playing in 74 games during his final run with the Los Angeles Clippers, George could not stay healthy in 2024-2025. He appeared in just 41 games. Not only did George debut late, but he was shut down early.
When George was on the floor, he averaged just 16 points while shooting 43 percent from the field. After making the All-Star team over the past two seasons, George missed the game for the first time since 2021-2022.
The Sixers are remaining hopeful that key players like George and Embiid can make it through the 2025-2026 regular season and help craft a successful playoff run. For the time being, George’s situation is off to an uninspiring start.
