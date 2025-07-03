76ers Weren't A Finalist for Key Free Agent
The Philadelphia 76ers had two main concerns when it came to free agency in the offseason as they looked to bring back both Quentin Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele, which was going to be an uphill battle given their limited cap space, given the various player options, and two incoming draft picks.
Grimes is currently a restricted free agent after the Sixers' front office tendered him a qualifying offer in late June, which was set to be worth $8.7 million. This allows Philadelphia the right to match any offers made by other teams in the league, but it might not be that easy, as Grimes reportedly is looking for a contract that is worth $25 million a year.
This demand alone put a heavy hit on the prospect of bring back both the 25-year-old and Yabusele, who was an unrestricted free agent after his one-year deal with the Sixers, in which he'd put up 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. This campaign proved to the league that despite being out of the league for five years, he could still put up meaningful contributions night in and night out, which clearly caught the eyes of various front offices.
One of which was the New York Knicks, who signed the French veteran to a two-year deal worth $12 million, which includes a player option, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
While there was hope that Yabusele would return to the City of Brotherly Love, they weren't even an option that the Frenchman had on his mind, according to SNYtv's Ian Begley, as the two finalists were the aforementioned Knicks as well as the Denver Nuggets.
The inclusion of the Nuggets as a finalist who missed on Yabusele could help explain their trade on Tuesday afternoon that landed them Jonas Valanciunas for former 76er Dario Saric, as they looked to land some depth in their frontcourt.
