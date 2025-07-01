Ex-76er Traded To Sacramento Kings
With the NBA offseason officially underway, there have been plenty of signings and trades taking place, as teams look to bolster their rosters ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. One of these teams are the Sacramento Kings, who are coming off the heels of a lackluster 40-42 record, which saw them slip into the Play-In Tournament, where they'd be eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.
Given this performance, the Kings have been on the hunt to look at moves to strengthen their squad, and it appears they have acquired a piece for their frontcourt. As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Kings have traded Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Dario Saric.
Saric, who was a part of the Philadelphia 76ers for the early part of his career, had a small role on the Nuggets last year, only appearing in 16 games in which he'd average 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
The move comes after Saric picked up his $5.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season in late June, which saw the Croatian avoid hitting free agency.
On the other side of the deal sits Valanciunas, who will join his fourth team across his last two seasons, having spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, and most recently, the Kings.
Across his 32 games with the Wizards and Kings last season, the Lithuanian averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He'll now be set to join the ranks of options left for David Adelman to use when three-time MVP NIkola Jokic needs to sit.