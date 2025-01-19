All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Paul George’s Injury Status vs Bucks

Is Paul George on the 76ers' injury report against the Bucks?

Justin Grasso

Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the Saturday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers had the veteran forward Paul George downgraded on the injury report.

As the Sixers approach their Sunday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the nine-time NBA All-Star remains a potential inactive.

According to the official NBA injury report, Paul George is questionable to go against the Bucks on Sunday.

Lately, the veteran sharpshooter has been dealing with groin tightness.

Before the Sixers traveled to Indiana to take on the Pacers, they held a practice session in Camden. George was not part of the action.

It’s unclear just how severe George’s setback is, but he has missed a couple of games recently.

Since the start of the new year, George has missed three outings, including Saturday’s matchup with the Pacers.

George’s first absence of 2025 came against the Washington Wizards. After he returned to the court for two games, George had the night off against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week.

Although he missed the first side of the back-to-back set, George returned to the floor to face the New York Knicks the following night.

The Sixers trotted George out for a 43-minute shift. He dropped 26 points and passed out six assists. Unfortunately, the Sixers dropped the Knicks matchup in overtime.

After getting a game off on Saturday, the Sixers remain hopeful of a return in Milwaukee.

Could Guerschon Yabusele Miss the Action?

For the first time all season long, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled without Guerschon Yabusele on Saturday.

Heading into the Indiana Pacers matchup, Yabusele was downgraded on the injury report due to knee swelling.

Eventually, Yabusele found out he would not be cleared for the matchup against the Pacers.

As the Sixers prepare to close out the back-to-back with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Yabusele remains on the injury report with his status in question.

This season, Yabusele has appeared in 39 games for the Sixers. The former first-round pick has produced 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game.

Throughout a disappointing season for the Sixers, Yabusele has been a bright spot as he thrives while making a case to find a long-term home in the NBA.

The Sixers couldn’t survive Indiana without a handful of key players, including Yabusele, on Saturday. They took on a 115-102 loss, dropping to 15-25 on the year. Sunday’s loss was their fifth in a row.

At 7 PM ET in Milwaukee, the Sixers are looking to prevent taking on their sixth loss in a row.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News