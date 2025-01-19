Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Paul George’s Injury Status vs Bucks
Heading into the Saturday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers had the veteran forward Paul George downgraded on the injury report.
As the Sixers approach their Sunday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the nine-time NBA All-Star remains a potential inactive.
According to the official NBA injury report, Paul George is questionable to go against the Bucks on Sunday.
Lately, the veteran sharpshooter has been dealing with groin tightness.
Before the Sixers traveled to Indiana to take on the Pacers, they held a practice session in Camden. George was not part of the action.
It’s unclear just how severe George’s setback is, but he has missed a couple of games recently.
Since the start of the new year, George has missed three outings, including Saturday’s matchup with the Pacers.
George’s first absence of 2025 came against the Washington Wizards. After he returned to the court for two games, George had the night off against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week.
Although he missed the first side of the back-to-back set, George returned to the floor to face the New York Knicks the following night.
The Sixers trotted George out for a 43-minute shift. He dropped 26 points and passed out six assists. Unfortunately, the Sixers dropped the Knicks matchup in overtime.
After getting a game off on Saturday, the Sixers remain hopeful of a return in Milwaukee.
Could Guerschon Yabusele Miss the Action?
For the first time all season long, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled without Guerschon Yabusele on Saturday.
Heading into the Indiana Pacers matchup, Yabusele was downgraded on the injury report due to knee swelling.
Eventually, Yabusele found out he would not be cleared for the matchup against the Pacers.
As the Sixers prepare to close out the back-to-back with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Yabusele remains on the injury report with his status in question.
This season, Yabusele has appeared in 39 games for the Sixers. The former first-round pick has produced 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game.
Throughout a disappointing season for the Sixers, Yabusele has been a bright spot as he thrives while making a case to find a long-term home in the NBA.
The Sixers couldn’t survive Indiana without a handful of key players, including Yabusele, on Saturday. They took on a 115-102 loss, dropping to 15-25 on the year. Sunday’s loss was their fifth in a row.
At 7 PM ET in Milwaukee, the Sixers are looking to prevent taking on their sixth loss in a row.
