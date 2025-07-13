Sixer Paul George Spotted Supporting West Coast Team at Summer League
There were many big names at the Los Angeles Clippers’ Summer League opener against the Houston Rockets, including Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, owner Steve Ballmer, and superstar Kawhi Leonard. Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George was also in attendance, and he was spotted socializing with Leonard and other members of the Clippers’ staff.
George was a member of the Clippers from 2019 to 2024. His five-year stint included three All-Star selections and a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2021. His departure from Los Angeles came last year after signing a four-year, $212 million contract with the 76ers.
George’s time in Philadelphia has been off to a relatively shaky start. The 35-year-old averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over 41 games. With teammate Joel Embiid also dealing with injuries, the 76ers finished with a disappointing 24-58 record.
In contrast, the Clippers finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets after the series reached Game 7.
Known to be injury-prone and approaching the later stages of his career, rumors circulated that the 76ers may consider trading George to the Utah Jazz. Ultimately, the franchise has put itself in a position to keep the nine-time All-Star for a second season.
Some may interpret George’s appearance at the Clippers’ Summer League action as a political move to keep the door open for a return. More likely, the appearance was nothing more than a night of entertainment for the California native.
