All 76ers

Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off on Former Philadelphia 76ers Star

Stephen A. Smith has a message for Jimmy Butler.

Justin Grasso

Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Looking down South, the Philadelphia 76ers are seeing a dramatic scene take place within the Miami Heat organization, involving their former star, Jimmy Butler.

At this stage in the 2024-2025 NBA season, Butler has made it more than clear that he wants to be traded.

Not only did Butler go public with his feelings during a postgame press conference last month, but some of his actions behind the scenes have landed him in hot water with the organization, leading to multiple suspensions.

Jimmy Butle
Nov 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) protects the basketball from Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As Butler serves his second suspension this year, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sent Butler a brutally honest message, questioning the star’s tactics.

“Jimmy Butler, if you are watching, you are not helping yourself, my brother,” Smith said earlier this week.

“There's no question that, even though it's understandable, it's unprofessional. This is an extra level on top of unprofessional. You got to show up to work on time, and when you don’t show up for work, you got to own it. When you just finished serving a seven-game suspension, although you might have thought it was not justified, the fact of the matter is that was the decision the organization has made.”

According to reports, Butler’s most recent suspension was the result of the veteran missing a team flight.

“You’re looking for your bag; it was a two-year, $113 million extension you didn’t get, and you’re hoping to get at least that from somebody else,” Smith continued. “How are you gonna get that if this is your reputation going out the door? And it’s getting worse.”

Unfortunately for Butler’s potential free-agent market, this isn’t the first time he’s made negative headlines as he hoped to get traded. During Butler’s final days with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he had a similar conclusion before getting traded to the Sixers.

Butler spent 55 games playing for Philadelphia. As he became a free agent in 2019, the Sixers and the Heat struck a sign-and-trade with the then-30-year-old veteran.

Five years later, Butler is ready to cut ties with the Heat. At this point in the season, he’s posted averages of 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 54 percent from the field. A trade might happen at some point before the deadline, but nothing seems to be on the horizon at this time.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News