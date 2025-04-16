Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Injury Update, Giannis Trade Rumors, Pacers Predictions
The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into the 2025 NBA Playoffs once again facing off against the Indiana Pacers. And this time, the Pacers have homecourt advantage.
Needless to say, this is going to be an exciting series between two fierce rivals. So let's take a look at all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Devastating Update on Playoff Availability
The Bucks have been missing star guard Damian Lillard since he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. Unfortunately, this means that Lillard will be missing from the beginning of the series against the Pacers. That being said, there is still a chance he can return before the first round is over.
In the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games. He was named an NBA All-Star for his excellent play.
Insider Predicts East Team Would Trade All Assets for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Expectations are high for the Bicks to succeed, especially since it's been rumored that star power forward and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will leave the team if they don't become a championship-caliber team.
In fact one insider has predicted that one Eastern Conference team will completely gut their assets in order to acquire The Greek Freak.
In the regular season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game across 67 games. He was named an NBA All-Star for his excellent play.
Experts in Unanimous Agreement on Outcome of Bucks-Pacers Series
Needless to say, the Bucks-Pacers series is set to be one of the most exciting of the first round, with two fierce rivals likely to go all out to kick the postseason off. Because of this, it is rather surprising that multiple experts are predicting that the same team will win.
