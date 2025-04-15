Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Devastating Update on Playoff Availability
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. Last year, they were eliminated in six games by Indiana.
Damian Lillard was not fully healthy for that series, missing the first couple of games. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series, so it was very hard for the Bucks to win the series.
Lillard has been out for the last month because of blood clots. It's something that is a serious medical condition that has bigger implications than just basketball.
They have been hopeful that Lillard can return for the playoffs, especially in the first round. Unfortunately, they got some bad news on that front.
ESPN's Shams Charania is reporting that Lillard will miss the start of the playoffs.
DVT has robbed Lillard of the end of the regular season, and it looks like it will rob him of playing in the start of the postseason, as well.
The Bucks released a statement on Lillard's health as he continues his road to recover.
Based on the update from the Bucks, they are still hopeful that he can come back for the playoffs at some point. Whether or not that is during this series against the Pacers remains to be seen.
Having Lillard increase his on-court workouts is positive news, but it's not good that he will miss the start of this first-round series. The Bucks already lost to the Pacers in the playoffs last year and they have been wanting revenge for that all year.
It would make things a lot easier for Milwaukee if Lillard was able to take on the Pacers. They need everyone that they can get in order to beat Indiana.
The Pacers have been playing some of the best basketball in the league over the last couple of months, going 15-4 over their final 19 games. Milwaukee will have to lean on Antetokounmpo more to start the postseason.
In the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
