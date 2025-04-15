Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Long-Injured Player Will Return for Pacers Series
In the wake of some disappointing health news about nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, second-year Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers pivoted by providing a downright positive injury update.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Lillard, 34, will miss at least the beginning of the playoffs for the Bucks. Milwaukee is slated to face off against the Indiana Pacers in the first round starting Saturday.
Since March 18, Lillard has been grappling with a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Per Charania, the Bucks' medical team seems to think he may return before the end of the postseason.
Per The Athletic's Eric Nehm, the Bucks later confirmed Charania's report, and indeed seemed hopeful Lillard would be back.
“Damian’s most recent weekly scan shows that his injury has significantly improved, which will enable him to move ahead safely with increased basketball activity,” Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst said of Lillard's recovery. “Damian’s health remains our No. 1 priority. We have followed strict protocols and will continue to do so. We are pleased with the positive news about Damian’s progress.”
When asked by gathered reporters if a rim-rolling Lillard lob threat, 6-foot-1 reserve center Jericho Sims, will be able to return from his own health issues in time for the series, Rivers offered up a much sunnier prognosis.
"Yes. I think so," Rivers said. "Pretty sure of that."
Rivers went on to reveal that Sims was available for most of Tuesday's team practice.
Sims has been sidelined since a 121-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 16. He continues to recover from what the Bucks called a "successful surgery" on a torn right thumb ligament, performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at New York's Hospital for Special Surgery.
Per the Bucks, Sims hurt the thumb during a 126-119 victory against the Indiana Pacers, but played through it for one more game before the team opted for the surgery.
In his 14 healthy regular season games for Milwaukee, Sims averaged 2.4 points on 68 percent shooting from the floor, 4.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.6 blocks in 15.0 minutes a night.
