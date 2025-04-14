Bucks Forward Should Get Playoff Minutes After Impressive Showing
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a showdown with the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. This is a rematch from last season that saw Milwaukee fall short to Indiana in six tough games.
But entering into this series, Milwaukee believes that they have a better and deeper team overall. The Bucks have more depth than they did last year, but they could still use some extra help as they face off against the Pacers.
In the season finale against the Detroit Pistons, the Bucks' depth was shown as they took down Detroit in overtime. Veteran forward Pat Connaughton dropped 43 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals to help seal the win.
It was an impressive showing for the veteran, and shows how he can help this Milwaukee squad in the postseason. Despite Connaughton falling out of the rotation throughout the season, the Bucks should feel good about him in the postseason.
Connaughton helped this team win a title years ago, and still has what it takes to win games. The veteran spoke about the playoffs, showing his readiness for it all to begin.
“I've always been somebody that prides myself on trying to help impact winning,” Connaughton said. “There's times where you score 43 points in the game. There's times where you don't play in the game, right? You got to be ready at all times. You got to try to find a way to impact winning, whether you're on the court or off the court.
“You've got to still have confidence in yourself that when you are on the court, you are providing in the best chance for your team to win.
Connaughton likely won't get too many minutes, but if the Bucks are in a bind, he could be a good option. If anything, he can give this team more shooting and depth as the grind of the postseason takes place.
“The most important stat is winning, and that's something that I think I can help whether I'm on the court, off the court, whether I play 30 minutes, 15 minutes, zero minutes.
“You know, I think that's one thing I'm confident in: my right arm and impacting winning.”
It remains to be seen if Connaughton will be given a chance, but the Bucks may want to offer him the chance. This team needs to win this series, and they could use all the help they can get this time.
