Bucks First Round Playoff Schdeule vs Pacers Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers, in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Bucks will start the series on the road on Saturday, April 19.
Game 1 was announced on Sunday, but now the NBA has released the entire first-round series between the two teams.
After Saturday's game, here is how the rest of the schedule between the Bucks and Pacers will go.
As always, Games 5, 6, and 7 are labeled as if necessary, but the expectation is there will undoubtedly be games after Game 4, considering how these teams have battled as of late.
The Bucks earned a top-five seed after their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Milwaukee will now play their division rivals for the second time in the first round.
This matchup between the Pacers will be their fourth meeting in the playoffs. The other three meetings were in the 1999, 2000, and 2024 playoffs.
The Pacers have so far dominated the Bucks in the playoffs, going 3-0 in series wins, and have a 10-4 record against Milwaukee in 14 playoff games.
The Bucks will look to change that narrative this season, but they will have an uphill battle. While the Bucks have the best player on their side in Giannis Antetokounmpo, they will be without their top guard, Damian Lillard.
Lillard is out for at least Game 1 of the series due to a blood clot in his right calf. The 34-year-old has struggled to stay healthy since arriving in Milwaukee, especially when it matters. Last season, Lillard missed two games in the first round due to an Achilles injury.
The Bucks will do all they can to win the series and get on the board in the overall series matchups between the two.
This season, the Bucks have had the upper hand on the Pacers, and they'll look to use that to their advantage. The Bucks recorded a 3-1 record, one of those losses being due to a Tyrese Haliburton four-point play with three seconds left in their third meeting of the season.
This matchup is expected to live up to the hype, and either of these teams could give the Cleveland Cavaliers a run for their money in the next round.
More Bucks: Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Long-Injured Player Will Return for Pacers Series
Bucks Champ Thanasis Antetokounmpo Credits Surprise All-Star for Saving NBA Career
Bucks Forward Should Get Playoff Minutes After Impressive Showing
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.