Bulls' Tre Jones Makes Game-Winning Baseball-Like Pass in Front of Cubs' Alex Bregman

Tre Jones may want to try on some cleats!

With the game on the line Wednesday, Jones came up with the biggest play of the night. Coby White chucked up a corner three with the score knotted up at 126 against the Utah Jazz. The ball hit the back of the rim before being batted toward the baseline. Isaac Okoro proceeded to make an excellent save, tossing the ball in the direction of Jones.

The guard tracked it down and nearly fell out of bounds as he bobbled on one foot. As the Jazz defense scrambled, however, Nikola Vucevic could be seen open underneath the basket with his arms raised. Jones proceeded to do his best MLB infielder impression and sent a one-handed bullet to the big man, setting up the easy go-ahead bucket.

Take a look:

ISAAC OKORO HUSTLE PLAY AND WILD TRE JONES PASS LEADS TO VOOCH GAME-WINNER 🔥



BULLS WIN ✅ pic.twitter.com/xovDmaB9iw — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 15, 2026

While the Jazz would promptly call a timeout, Keyonte George failed to sink the game-winning triple. The victory gave Chicago its 14th clutch victory of the season, which currently ranks third in the NBA behind only the Pistons and Raptors.

Tre Jones ... the Infielder?

What made Tre Jones' baseball-like pass all the better is the fact that he did it with one of Chicago's newest stars in the building. The Cubs recently announced the signing of third baseman and three-time All-Star Alex Bregman. And can you guess who was in attendance at the United Center?

Bregman was spotted sitting courtside with his family only a couple of nights after he visited a Blackhawks game. The Bulls proceeded to welcome him via the jumbotron and even hooked him up with his very own pinstripes jersey.

Alex Bregman was at the Bulls game tonight!



Scott Boras was there with him as they prepare for an introductory press conference tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/hfyzOIrv0G — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 15, 2026

So ... do you think Bregman was impressed? Might Tre Jones spend his All-Star break at Spring Training in Mesa, Arizona?

If anything, maybe Jones' stellar play and the Bulls' win will convince Bregman to make a couple more stops at the United Center. Many have already joked that he's a good luck charm for the city, as his signing was announced when the Bears were down 21-6 to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. We all know what happened next.

Jan 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman attends with his family an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As for the Bulls, it's worth noting that the second unit had a fantastic performance against Utah. Vucevic also carried plenty of his own weight offensively. But the victory doesn't happen without Jones' remarkable feed, and the highlight only continued what has been an awesome stretch for the 25-year-old.

The guard was fresh off a career-high 34-point outburst against the Houston Rockets one night prior. He only missed one field goal the entire night, going 11-12. Chicago ultimately made one too many mistakes down the stretch, but it wasn't due to Jones' lack of effort and efficiency.

All things considered, Jones' recent hot play only put a greater spotlight on the upcoming trade deadline. Could the Bulls start to see him as a more important piece than previously thought, thus increasing the likelihood of trading one of their other guards? If not, could a market suddenly arise for the surging Jones? We talked a lot more about that yesterday.