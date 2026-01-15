Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch
Revenge is a dish best served cold, and my phone says it feels like 4 degrees in the Chicagoland area right now!
When the Chicago Bulls first faced off against the Utah Jazz in November, they faced a gut-wrenching double-OT loss. Utah's similarly high-paced offense was able to find the bottom of the net all night long, leading to a big-time Keyonte George three that sent the Bulls home packing. As entertaining as the game was, it served as an example of what this Jazz offense is capable of, even in their rebuilding state. The same can be said about Monday night's shocking 123-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
If the Bulls want to avoid starting another losing streak, tightening the screws on defense would be a good start. Utah leads the NBA in assist percentage and loves to stay active off the ball. With that said, they are also prone to plenty of turnovers, so the more pressure Chicago can put on ball-handlers, the better.
We mapped out a few more keys for tonight's battle, so I encourage you to check that out in the post below!
How to Watch
Who: Utah Jazz (14-25) at Chicago Bulls (18-21)
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls (UPDATED: 6:36 PM CT)
1. Tre Jones
2. Coby White
3. Matas Buzelis
4. Isaac Okoro
5. Nikola Vucevic
Utah Jazz (UPDATED)
1. Keyonte George
2. Isaiah Collier
3. Ace Bailey
4. Cody Williams
5. Kyle Filipowski
Injury News
The Utah Jazz downgraded Lauri Markkanen multiple times tonight, ultimately ruling him out later in the afternoon with an illness. There is no question his absence makes a major difference, as the big man has averaged a career-high this season and dropped 47 points on the Bulls earlier this year.
As for Chicago, they will welcome back their leading scorer. The team chose to rest Coby White for the frontend of the back-to-back on Tuesday, meaning he should be a full go in the starting lineup this evening. White is coming off one of his best performances in weeks, dropping 22 points on 9-15 shooting against the Dallas Mavericks.
Julian Phillips – OUT (wrist)
Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)
Zach Collins – OUT (toe)
Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen – OUT (illness)
Walker Kessler – OUT (shoulder)
Kevin Love – OUT (rest)
