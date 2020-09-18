SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Thompson: Why NBA Draft being pushed back is good for Hornets

Danny Thompson

With the NBA moving the draft back from Oct. 16 to reportedly Nov. 18, the Charlotte Hornets might have caught another much-needed break in their rebuilding process. 

Given the league’s economic situation after the season was suspended due to COVID-19 and having to finish without fans at Disney, the league needed some kind of time to reassess what to do for next season.  

The salary cap for 2020-21 has not been set, so no team has any idea on how much cap space it will have. That can affect some teams potentially trading away draft picks because of uncertainty about available cap space.  

Hornets fans are excited to see what the team can do with the third overall pick, but with the team having no access at the current moment to having individual workouts or even a scouting combine for prospects, the task is going to be more difficult. On top of that, the college season ended before conference tournaments and NCAA Tournament were even played.  

RELATED | NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Who will go where?

The Hornets have three draft picks (third , 32nd and potentially 53rd) and need to be able to find three players who can help to continue the tread of creating a winning organization. The extra month will hopefully allow the NBA to figure out a way for potential draft picks to either have workouts with teams or at least interviews.

Right now, it looks as if the league will handle the majority of the pre-draft process, then distribute information to the teams.  

The extra time also gives the Hornets the ability look at opponents with potential trades on draft night. Under the original timeline, there could be as few as two days from the end of the season to draft to evaluate the trade market. Because the Hornets have cap space, they could be one of those teams that could take adding additional players salaries in order to add additional picks.  

Whatever the Hornets decide to do, the extra month benefit them before free agency starts right after the draft.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game 4 of Heat-Celtics moved to avoid Monday Night Football

Miami and Boston will get a rare three-day break this postseason as ESPN decides to avoid early tipoff.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: LeBron sure to see plenty of different looks from Nuggets

Lakers won't be taking part in anticipated "Battle of LA," but West finals matchup with Denver still intriguing.

Sam Amico

Celtics' Stevens holds meeting after heated locker-room exchange

Boston coach gathers team leaders to address emotions following Game 2 loss to Miami in East finals.

Sam Amico

Bucks' Antetokounmpo tops LeBron, wins second straight NBA MVP

Milwaukee star forward becomes just third player to be named MVP and Defensive Player of Year in same season.

Sam Amico

Report: Fanatics founder Rubin increases equity stake in 76ers

Philadelphia's limited partner invests more in franchise, which is searching for a new head coach.

Sam Amico

Heat star Butler to DJ for country music station on SiriusXM

Miami star forwards scheduled for noon appearance in which he play songs performed by favorite artists.

Sam Amico

Ranking the NBA coaching openings: Pros and cons of every job

Who has the best roster? Who has the most hope for the future? Which is the best of the available gigs? Danny Thompson breaks it down.

Danny Thompson

Basketball writer MacMullan to host podcast for The Ringer

Hall-of-famer will serve as a narrator on her own show, as well make some appearances on others.

Sam Amico

Raptors president Ujiri hasn't talked contract extension with team

Former NBA Executive of the Year expected to be given new deal once current one expires at end of next season.

Sam Amico

Kings owner Ranadive drove hiring of new basketball operations chief McNair

Sacramento on third general manager since Vivek Ranadive became majority owner in 2013.

Sam Amico