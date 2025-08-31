Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors, Harsh Prediction on Future, End of Season Outlook

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coaches against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics traded for Anfernee Simons during the early portion of the summer in a move to save money and remove salary.

The Celtics sent out Jrue Holiday, who is set to make more money with multiple years left on the deal.

Since they made the deal, Simons has remained at the center of trade rumors, a trend that continues through the end of August.

In other news, the Celtics are predicted to struggle next season — at least compared to their typically lofty standards.

Predictions have them pegged for a potential play-in spot.

Finally, an NBA insider gave Boston a rough outlook for the future if superstar Jayson Tatum does not recover well from his Achilles injury.

