Celtics Big Man Takes World By Storm With Dominant EuroBasket Performance
While the NBA is on break, several international players are representing their countries in EuroBasket. Featuring superstars like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, EuroBasket is a sneak peek into what the 2025-26 season has to offer.
The Boston Celtics traded NBA All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in July, lost Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles tendon during the playoffs and will likely lose Al Horford in free agency.
Therefore, the upcoming season is filled with uncertainty about which players will step in to fill those shoes. But the first day of EuroBasket finally gave the Celtics some hope.
Center Neemias Queta put up 23 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes playing for Portugal in his EuroBasket debut. His 18 rebounds were the seventh-most in EuroBasket history and more than double that of the rest of his teammates’ rebounds.
Queta also sank a shot from beyond the arc to open the game. In four NBA seasons, Queta has never made or even attempted to shoot from that distance.
The Celtics set a new NBA record with 1,457 3-pointers last season. Tatum, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White also surpassed Isaiah Thomas’ 245 individual 3-pointer Celtics’ record from 2016-17 last season.
Although Queta likely will not emerge into a regular 3-point shooter overnight, his debut in EuroBasket suggests he could contribute some extra points for Boston in addition to his defensive efforts.
The Celtics signed Queta in September 2023 after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings. He spent some time developing with their G League affiliate before earning a three-year NBA contract in July 2024.
He played in a career-high 62 games last season and was part of the Celtics’ NBA championship team in 2023-24. Queta averaged five points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 2024-25 and could take on the starting center role this season.
Queta shined and led Portugal to a 62-50 victory over the Czech Republic, but he has yet to face any of the All-Stars that headline the tournament.
Queta will go head-to-head with three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Friday. The matchup will be a greater test of what Queta will bring to the Celtics’ in 2025-26.
