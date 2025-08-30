Celtics Receive Harsh Prediction on Future Outlook By Insider
The Boston Celtics have been title contenders for each of the last four years. Jayson Tatum has been the main reason for that, since he has been Boston's best player.
Unfortunately, the Celtics won't have Tatum available next season because of his torn Achilles. That means that the Celtics likely won't be competing for a title next year.
They expect to be back in title contention in 2026-27.
One NBA insider doesn't believe that. In fact, he thinks the Celtics are done being contenders while they are built around Tatum.
NBA insider believes that the Celtics won't be a contender built around Jayson Tatum
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has a pretty bold take about the Celtics. He believes the Celtics won't contend for a title as long as Tatum is their best player.
"That's no way forward, which is why the Celtics will probably look to move Brown and/or White at some point in the next couple of offseasons. Tatum feels like a mainstay because of his stature in Boston and because of the contract that'll keep him maxed out through 2030, but everything else is going to change for the worse by default."
Hughes essentially believes that the torn Achilles injury ended any chance that the Celtics had of winning a championship with Tatum as their best player.
"Boston had loads of deep playoff runs with Tatum at the forefront, and it won a title in 2024," Hughes writes. "Another one won't arrive until long after Tatum is either gone or reduced to second-option status."
The Celtics will crater if Jayson Tatum doesn't make a full recovery
If Tatun is not able to make a full recovery, the Celtics will not have a chance to win another championship. That's the main argument that Hughes is making.
Why would the Celtics look to move Derrick White or Jaylen Brown? The only reason they would is if Tatum isn't able to make a full recovery and not be the same elite player he has been.
Still, moving Tatum would be the smart move at that point. The Celtics still believe that he will be fine. and they fully expect to contend for winning the East in 2026-27.
