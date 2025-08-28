Celtics' Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors Receive Major Update
The Boston Celtics have been trying to find a place to reroute Anfernee Simons after bringing him in exchange for Jrue Holiday. They have been trying to shed as much salary as possible.
Getting Simons off the cap sheet would help the Celtics not only get under the first apron of the luxury tax, but likely under the luxury tax altogether. That's their goal heading into next year.
While the Celtics have been shopping him, they haven't been able to find anyone willing to take him yet. An NBA insider provided an update on where things stand with him.
The Celtics might keep Anfernee Simons into training camp
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Celtics are still trying to trade him, but might not be able to before training camp.
"While it doesn't appear as if there is a trade on the horizon involving Simons before training camp, the Celtics have been aggressive in shedding cap space and salaries this summer."
Simons is a solid scorer, but the Celtics are still trying to keep him off their books.
"Since acquiring Simons, Boston has continued to put out feelers to teams that have shown past interest in the young guard to get a sense of what his market currently looks like, and could shape up to be, before the trade deadline in February, sources said."
It looks like the Celtics might have more luck when the trade deadline approaches in unloading Simons. Perhaps they even change their minds about keeping him.
The Celtics will have to consider future contracts in any Simons trade
Siegel notes that the Celtics will be wary of taking any long-term deals in a trade with Simons.
"Should the Celtics decide to trade Simons, they'll do so with the idea of expanding their overall depth. Boston won't take back long-term contracts unless it's a player who can directly have a positive impact on their chance of competing for a title during the 2026-27 season, similar to what happened in 2023 with Holiday and Porzingis."
This past season, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
