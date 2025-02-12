Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Shade Lakers, Veteran Buyout Option, More
The Boston Celtics recently reasserted their place as an Eastern Conference power, soundly defeating the New York Knicks 131-104 and the Miami Heat 103-85.
After beating the Heat, power forward Jayson Tatum seemed to call out the Los Angeles Lakers and their new guard Luka Doncic, saying that he's not a kid anymore, so he doesn't watch the Lakers.
This season, Tatum has had an MVP-caliber season, averaging 26.9 points, 8.6 total rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.
Additionally, veteran guard Josh Richardson has reportedly been getting the attention of the Celtics. This season, he has averaged four points, 1.5 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, and one steal per game across eight games.
