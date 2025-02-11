Celtics Star Jaylen Brown to Appear on The Tonight Show
The reigning Finals MVP is set to chat it up with Jimmy Fallon soon.
Per Justin Turpin of WEEI, four-time Boston Celtics All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown is slated to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday night. Boston had been in New York of late, having obliterated the Knicks, 131-104, on Saturday.
Brown had a pretty modest scoring night, notching 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the floor (0-of-3 from long range) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, five assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 31:47. All-NBA superstar power forward Jayson Tatum led the reigning champs with 40 points on 13-of-26 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 shooting from the foul line, while Sixth Man of the Year contender Payton Pritchard chipped in 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Shockingly, fill-in starting center Luke Kornet logged a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double, without missing a field goal attempt, in 28:36.
More recently, however, the Celtics had traveled south to the Kaseya Center for a 103-85 demolition of the Miami Heat on Monday night, sullying Andrew Wiggins' debut in South Beach. Brown sat out that game with a knee injury.
The Celtics next face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
Brown will be appearing on the Manhattan-based "The Tonight Show" during a special week for New York late night talk show aficionados.
That's because the standard "The Tonight Show" house band, The Roots, is on vacation, and will be replaced this week by longtime "Late Night With David Letterman" performers Paul Schaffer and The World's Most Dangerous Band.
Brown, 28, is in the midst of what could be his second-ever All-NBA season for Boston.
Through 46 games, the 6-foot-6 Cal product is averaging 22.9 points on .461/.324/.746 shooting splits, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals for the 38-16 Celtics. Boston is currently the Eastern Conference's No. 2 overall seed, and looks like one of the top teams in the league once again with the postseason now in sight.
