One-Time Celtics Guard Generating Interest From Contenders on Buyout Market
The Boston Celtics didn't do much during the trade deadline. The only move they made was to trade Jaden Springer to Houston as a salary dump.
Boston is heavily into the luxury tax and is a second-apron team. They wanted to shed some of that luxury tax bill before it comes due at the end of the season.
They also opened up a roster spot. There's a chance they could explore the buyout market in order to fill that out.
In order for them to bring someone in, their previous salary would have to be below $5.1 million. That severely limits their options.
There is one former Celtics guard who is looking to make a return to the NBA who could be picked up by a team now that the trade deadline has passed. That is former guard Lonnie Walker IV.
Walker IV was the last cut for the Celtics in the preseason. He played well in the preseason, and it was a bit surprising that he didn't make the team.
No team ended up signing him once he got cut, and he currently plays overseas. Walker IV is playing for Zalgiris Kaunas in the EuroLeague.
Walker IV has been playing well enough to drum up some interest from some teams around the NBA.
The Celtics might be one of those teams. They could use another guard who can help score and play some solid defense in the case of an emergency.
Boston's roster is still solid, but they could always use some help. After a rough stretch in January, they have won six of their last seven games.
Walker IV has been trying to get back to the NBA ever since he was cut in the preseason. His numbers in the EuroLeague haven't been fantastic by any stretch.
At any rate, teams are interested in bringing him back to the United States. Walker IV could be a heat-check guy off the bench when a team has injuries. He's certainly good enough to be an end-of-the-bench guy.
In the EuroLeague, Walker IV is averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
