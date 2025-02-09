Karl-Anthony Towns Credits Celtics, Calls Out Knicks Following Loss to Boston
The Boston Celtics took down the New York Knicks on Saturday in a battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Boston dominated New York, winning the game by a score of 131-104 on the road.
It was an impressive win for the Celtics and they cemented themselves in a different tier than the Knicks, at least where things currently stand. But after the game, Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns called out his own team while praising Boston.
"We've got a lot of work to do, simple as that," Towns said. "There's no sugar coating. There's no moral wins. This is something we've got to work on... we've got to find a way to beat teams like tonight. That's a team that is in the race. They want to be in the race as much as we do to win a championship. And for them, it's another one; a back-to-back... They test your discipline, and that's something we've got to work on –– our discipline for 48."
Towns understands how good the Celtics are and his praise means a lot to the team. The big man is one of the better offensive players in the game today and he just wants the Knicks to reach that level.
This game showed that the Celtics are still the team to beat in the East this season. Boston has been able to take down the other top teams in the conference fairly easily and they should be viewed as the favorites. Even with the Cleveland Cavaliers holding the best record, Boston will be favored in any playoff series.
Even with the mini-slump that Boston has experienced this season, they are still a force to be dealt with when healthy. Until someone in the East shows that they can beat them consistently, Boston will be the heavy favorites once the playoffs start.
