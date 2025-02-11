Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Seemingly Throws Shade at Luka Doncic Following Lakers Debut
The Boston Celtics secured a relatively easy win over their Eastern Conference rivals, the Miami Heat, 103-85.
The Celtics started the game slowly, scoring only 18 points in the first quarter; however, they quickly turned things around and dominated the second and third quarters.
By the end of it, it was too late for the Heat to make any type of comeback.
However, after the Celtics game, all eyes were on Luka Dončić and his highly anticipated debut with his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
His debut as a Laker was highly anticipated, so much so that even Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked what Dončić becoming a Laker means, but Tatum took another route.
Tatum appears to have thrown a subtle shade at the Lakers and Dončić with what seemed like a passive-aggressive answer from the 26-year-old.
“A lot of kids watch the Celtics play…I’m not a little kid anymore, so I don’t really watch the Lakers play. I’m a big Celtics fan.”
Clearly, Tatum was uncomfortable with that question and took a more Celtic-centric response.
As we all know, Tatum grew up a rabid Lakers and Kobe Bryant fan. He has been public about his fandom, especially his fandom for the late-great Hall of Famer.
"My favorite team were the Lakers. Kobe Bryant was the reason I started playing basketball. He always was and will be my favorite player of all time," he said passionately.
"I love the way he could get his shot off. His footwork in the mid-post. His determination to be the best player. He had an incredible work ethic, an incredible drive and just his killer mentality that he had."
Nonetheless, Tatum didn't feel like expressing that after the game, and rightfully so.
The Celtics hate the Lakers, and vice versa. That is how it has been and will always be.
It is a bad look for not only the star but also the face of the franchise to openly be a fan of their most bitter and hated rival.
Tatum is a Celtic through and through now, and his response to the question felt that way.
Tatum and the Celtics defeated Dončić's former team, the Mavericks, in five games in last year's NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown took home the Finals MVP, and the Celtics dominated the Mavs and Dončić.
The Celtics dropped their first game against the Lakers in late January, and the next time they'll see L.A. will be at the TD Garden on March 8, with Dončić donning the purple and gold.
More Celtics: Former Celtics Big Man Likely Heading Overseas Instead of Staying in NBA
Celtics Will Be Limited in Options on Buyout Market Due to Salary Issues
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.