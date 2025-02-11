Veteran Guard Could Interest Celtics on Buyout Market
The 2025 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and by no surprise, the Boston Celtics were not active.
The only move they made was trading away their young guard, Jaden Springer. Springer was traded to the Houston Rockets along with a 2030 second-round pick on Wednesday in exchange for a top-55 protected 2031 second-round pick.
The deal was essentially a salary dump for Boston as Springer was unable to crack the rotation this season, only getting garbage time minutes for the C's.
His services weren't needed; however, if the Celtics decided to look at the buyout market, they could look at veteran guard Josh Richardson.
The Utah Jazz waived Richardson after they acquired him at the deadline.
Richardson will be highly sought after as he could prove and has proved to be a solid role player in his career.
The veteran guard has played in Miami, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, San Antonio, and New Orleans over the past 10 seasons but has been plagued by a heel issue for much of 2024-25 and was limited to just eight appearances for the Heat.
He has only played in eight games this season.
Last season, Richardson was limited to 43 games, during which time he averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 25.7 minutes per night while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three.
Although Richardson could be a great add for the C's, it is unclear if they would use him. The Celtics are arguably the most stacked team in the league, especially at the guard position.
With guys like Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Payton Pritchard, there most likely won't be any room for Richardson to make a serious impact.
The Celtics could go as many as deep as nine players in their playoff rotation if they need to, but those spots are signed and sealed.
Unless a significant injury occurs, Boston may consider Richardson. If that happens, he could be a solid option, but as things stand, there is no need to pursue him.
