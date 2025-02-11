One-Time Celtics Center is Set to Leave NBA for EuroLeague Powerhouse
The Boston Celtics always seemed to have a soft spot for Daniel Theis. He played the first four years of his career with Boston, and they brought him back again for the 2021-22 season in a trade with the Rockets.
Theis was then traded in the offseason to the Indiana Pacers in the Malcolm Brogdon Trade. He played just eight games in two years with the Pacers and found his way to the Clippers after being bought out last year.
This season, Theis was with the New Orleans Pelicans. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for cash and a second-round pick.
After being traded, Theis was waived by the Thunder. Right now, the former Celtic doesn't have a home in the NBA.
It doesn't look like Theis is going to find another home in the NBA before the season is over. It looks like he is likely headed overseas to finish out the season to play for one of the best teams in the EuroLeague.
Theis has always been a solid player. It's part of the reason why the Celtics have liked him so much over the years.
His ability to hit threes and get rebounds makes him a decent player off the bench. While he's never one of the five best players on the court at any given time, he can still give some valuable minutes.
Now, it looks like he will finish 2025 with a team in Europe. Perhaps that's where he ends up staying for the rest of his career.
The Celtics, really Brad Stevens, always loved Theis. It's unclear whether or not he'll get another shot to play in the NBA, but it won't be this season.
Theis should see a lot more playing time with AS Monaco. He wasn't seeing much time on the court, even for an injury-plagued Pelicans team.
With the Pelicans, he was seeing just 16.3 minutes per game. That was with the worst team in the league. He wasn't going to see any court time with the Thunder, who are the best team in the league.
This season, Theis is averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
Celtics Notes: Former Center Could Head Overseas, Torrey Craig Status, More
