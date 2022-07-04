Celtics Retain Sam Hauser, Addressing Their Need for Another Layer of Forward Depth

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are signing Sam Hauser to a three-year contract worth approximately $6 million.

Himmelsbach also reports the first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed. The final year is likely a team option and may be non-guaranteed. As demonstrated by Boston's trade for Malcolm Brogdon, acquiring the veteran guard in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas, it's wise to preserve future flexibility.

The Celtics are optimistic Hauser, a six-foot-eight forward best known for his three-point marksmanship, develops into a rotation player for them this season. As a rookie this past campaign, Hauser appeared in 26 games, and in 6.1 minutes of playing time, he knocked down 43.2 percent of his 1.7 long-range attempts.

In a late-season game in Toronto, with Boston playing without nearly its entire starting lineup, Hauser shot 4/6 from the field, including 2/3 from beyond the arc, putting ten points on the board.

In the Celtics' second-to-last regular-season contest, a matchup in Milwaukee, on the second night of a back-to-back, Boston was without three starters. Despite Jayson Tatum and Al Horford getting the evening off and Robert Williams recovering from a left knee meniscal tear, Hauser contributed to the Celtics nearly notching a road win against a Bucks team that had its rotation intact. That night, Hauser produced 11 points on 4/5 shooting, including drilling 3/4 threes, further instilling confidence in the organization about his ability to help the team.

If Hauser's shooting the ball well, it can get and keep him on the floor. But that's no easy feat when dealing with inconsistent touches and minutes and competing for playing time against Grant Williams, who Boston kept at the expense of including its 2023 first-round pick in the Brogdon trade and the expected addition of Danilo Gallinari.

However, in an 82-game season where there's a need to pace the starters and Hauser has the size at six-foot-eight to play the three or move up to the four, he'll get opportunities to contribute. It's also not as if the team has the option to turn injuries off like it's a video game. So, if Hauser can consistently capitalize on whatever chances come his way, he could provide the Celtics with an added layer of quality depth at forward.

