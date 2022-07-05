Celtics Announce Summer League Roster

The Summer Celtics feature three players from Boston's roster on its run to this year's NBA Finals in Sam Hauser, who recently signed a three-year deal with the green and white, Brodric Thomas, and Matt Ryan.

Joining those three is Juhann Begarin, a six-foot-five forward who was a 2021 second-round pick. He produced 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for Paris Basketball, which elevated to Pro A, the top division in France, this season.

Summer League is also the first chance Celtics fans will have to watch Boston's lone selection in this year's draft, JD Davison, suit up for the C's.

Davison is an explosive athlete, best known for his playmaking and consistently getting into the paint. He needs to cut down on turnovers after averaging three per game at Alabama. And he must make considerable strides as a shooter after converting only 30.1 percent of the 2.5 threes he attempted in his lone collegiate season. But playing in the SEC as a true freshman, Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a steal per game. His upside's well-worth taking a chance on with a pick near the end of the draft.

Rounding out the roster are former first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele, Jordan Bone, a guard with two years of NBA experience, Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, Trevion Williams, West Roxbury, MA, native and former Providence Friar, A.J. Reeves, a six-foot-six guard, Jericole Hellems, a forward from North Carolina State, and Bryton Hobbs, a guard from Northeastern State.

Ben Sullivan is the head coach of this year's Summer Celtics squad. Sullivan may become Ime Udoka's top lieutenant, filling the void created by Will Hardy getting the Utah Jazz's head-coaching job. At 34, Hardy is the youngest active NBA head coach.

The Celtics begin Summer League play on July 9 against the Heat. After that, they'll take on the Bucks, Warriors, and Grizzlies.

