Joe Mazzulla’s Fiery Quote on Boston’s Title Defense Will Fire Up Celtics Fans
The Boston Celtics are heading into next season as defending champions. The last time an NBA team won back-to-back titles was the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.
Prior to capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June, the Celtics were already considered a top team in the league. Boston has made four Eastern Conference Finals appearances over the past five years.
In an interview with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner, head coach Joe Mazzulla responded to whether the Celtics were targeted while compiling a league-best 64-18 record last season.
“I don’t live in an either/or society. I hear people talk about “hunter vs. hunted,” but I think it’s “both/and.” I think we should always be hunting people [in sports] and we should be getting hunted at the same time, each year. I don't think the circumstances change from year to year. Your environment changes — teams have gotten better, so you have to do your due diligence and understand what those changes are. And then you have to make sure you do a bigger due diligence to your self-improvement. To individual growth.”