Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
When Jaylen Brown signed his veteran supermax extension last summer, a five-year, $285 million deal that at the time was the most lucrative contract in NBA history -- only Jayson Tatum's $314 million extension this offseason has surpassed it -- he shared his revolutionary goal of bringing Black Wall Street to Boston.
"I want to attack the wealth disparity here," stated Brown. "I think there is analytics that supports that stimulating the wealth gap could actually be something that could be better for the entire economy."
"I think through my platform, through influential partners, through selective leaders, government officials, a lot of them are in this room, that we can come together and create new jobs, new resources, new businesses, new ideas that can highlight minorities, but also stimulate the economy and the wealth gap at the same time."
Brown's work on the court, which includes a 2022-23 All-NBA selection that he followed with a career evolution that propelled him to Eastern Conference and Finals MVP honors as he helped lead the Celtics to Banner 18, is impressive. However, it's outweighed significantly by his impact off the hardwood.
His initiatives include the 7uice Foundation, dedicated to fighting systemic racism, and the Bridge Program, which works with the Community Biotechnology Initiative at the MIT Media Lab to provide science and technology opportunities for children in Boston's underserved communities.
Brown's now taken a monumental step toward bringing Black Wall Street to the city he stars in. According to Shirley Leung of the Boston Globe, he launched Boston XChange on Thursday. It's a non-profit initiative to generate $5 billion in generational wealth in communities of color.
Applications are being accepted now for Boston XChange's first program, the Boston Creator Incubator + Accelerator. Brown is partnering with teammate Jrue Holiday and his wife, two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday's JLH Social Impact Fund, on this initiative. It will sponsor ten entrepreneurs in the Greater Boston Area in design, arts, media, entertainment, fashion, and culinary arts.
In an Instagram post explaining the concept, Brown wrote, "This program equips visionary creators with the business resources and support to turn their ideas into reality."
He continued, "By supporting underinvested creators, we're working to close the billion-dollar racial wealth gap in Massachusetts."
The Boston XChange accelerator offers each entrepreneur up to $100,000 in grant funding over three years. It will also provide access to workspace and business services valued at over $150,000. One can apply by going to www.bxchange.org. They are due Aug. 15.
Brown also shared he wants to develop a state-of-the-art space to nurture the creative economy.
"It will be a hub for diverse creators and entrepreneurs," he told Leung. "It will operate kind of at the intersection between business and culture. I believe that when you invest in the creator and the culture, it strengthens entire cities."
The goal is to secure a location for Boston XChange by year's end. He also wants to ensure its existence doesn't harm the work done by other non-profits to attack the racial wealth gap.
"One of our goals is to identify gaps and amplify the incredible work that's already taken place," Brown told Leung. "We have been building resources for more than a year, but BXC is just getting started, and we can't do it alone."
That's why Boston XChange will also dole out grants to non-profits working to address economic disparities.
Brown, who's already made an outsized impact in the community, intends to invest millions of dollars into Boston XChange to give more people a fair chance at living out their dreams, uplifting the community for all.
He wants it to "be part of my legacy while I'm here in Boston." Considering his track record of success and dedication to the cause, his acts and initiatives figure to make an impact felt long after Brown's playing career with the Celtics concludes.
That includes the programs and initiatives to come. As exciting as Thursday's launch is, it's only the beginning.