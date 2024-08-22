Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Oshae Brissett declined his $2.5 million player option a week before free agency started this summer. However, he has not ruled out rejoining the Celtics for their upcoming title defense.
"The door is not closed fully," Brissett recently stated on his vlog, BrissyTV. He also called playing in Boston "the best season of my career," not only due to becoming an NBA champion but because "I grew so much as a player" while "practicing every single day with Hall of Famers."
The fifth-year wing averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while logging 11.5 minutes per game in 55 regular season appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.
He also stepped up when called upon in the playoffs. In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, facing his former team, Brissett contributed to a small-ball lineup that staged a 20-0 first-half run against the Pacers. He then had a hand in a 7-0 burst late in the third quarter that helped the Celtics take a 13-point lead into the final frame of a victory that moved them halfway to playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
While the former Syracuse standout is seeking a larger role than the reigning champions can offer him, the franchise's president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, said at Summer League, "Oshae had a terrific year with us, not only when he got the opportunity on the court but as a teammate and as a person.
"Obviously, in his shoes, there might be the desire to play more, too, right? And so, I always want to be respectful of that. But we loved having Oshae."
As training camp creeps closer, Brissett, the lone remaining free agent on a title team returning 15 of the 17 players who helped them capture Banner 18, including those on two-way deals, may decide that a second season in Boston is his best move.
However, there's also the reality that the Celtics are already spending $196.6 million in player salaries and are $7.6 million over the second apron.
Perhaps they'd prefer to keep their final roster spot open, avoid adding to their payroll, and create more opportunities for roster members ranging from Xavier Tillman Sr., who can function in double-big lineups, and rookies Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, the latter of whom is on a two-way deal.
If Brissett departs, it could be for a second stint with his hometown Toronto Raptors.
The 26-year-old Toronto, Ontario, native started his NBA career with the Raptors, joining them as an undrafted free agent. He averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.1 minutes across 19 games in the 2019-20 campaign.
Toronto went 25-57 last season, finishing 12th in the Eastern Conference. While six-foot-four MA native Bruce Brown has the skill and versatility to defend taller perimeter players, he's also on an expiring contract. He is a trade candidate who may help the Raptors' rebuilding efforts.
Furthermore, Brissett could compete for minutes with Ochai Agbaji on a second unit lacking size on the perimeter.
If not, perhaps the six-foot-seven forward takes his talents to the Western Conference for the first time in his career.
The Timberwolves could stand to add another quality defensive wing off the bench who can capably guard threes and fours. Minnesota has scoring options like Joe Ingles and Terrence Shannon Jr that head coach David Finch can bring off the bench, but adding Brissett would bring more balance to the team that finished third in the West and reached the Conference Finals last season.
Brissett could also find a home with the Denver Nuggets. The team that capped the 2022-23 campaign by lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic in free agency this summer.
Heavily relying on younger players like Christian Braun and Payton Watson last season could pay dividends this year. Sharpshooter Julian Strawther could provide a needed boost off the bench in his Sophomore campaign while Dario Saric adds a connector and a floor spacer to the Nuggets second unit.
However, Brissett could compete for minutes with Vlatko Cancar. The former would give them a more proven perimeter defender and add grit to a bench that couldn't keep Denver's starters fresh enough to avoid running out of gas as they blew a 20-point lead to the Timberwolves on their home floor in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series.
