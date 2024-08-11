Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
When Steve Kerr benched Jayson Tatum in the United States men's basketball team's Olympic opener against Serbia, it was a shocking decision. When he did it in their semifinal rematch, it was a stubborn mistake that nearly ended their gold medal run.
Thanks to a remarkable final frame where Team USA outscored Nikola Jokic and Co. 32-15 in the last ten minutes, they prevailed, setting the stage for a historic night in Paris against the host country.
The 98-87 victory vs. France added to the legacy of several members of basketball's pantheon: Stephen Curry, who generated 12 points in the final 2:47 to propel the United States to the top of the podium, tournament MVP, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, who's now the leading scorer in U.S. basketball history and the first player to win four gold medals in men's Olympic basketball.
Tatum and Jrue Holiday's second gold medals also came with historic achievements.
But while the former put himself in rarified air, spending two games glued to the pine was as trying as it was confounding. Even when Tatum's dealing with a matter that generates as much chatter as his benching did, his ability to let it roll off his back serves him well. If that's what's best for him now, then how someone else might handle it is irrelevant.
However, for a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers, harnessing this experience and using it as motivation as he makes his ascent could help Tatum reach the pantheon James, Curry, and Durant reside in.
"A lot of people texted me and reached out and were like, 'Make sure this fuels you,' which I appreciate," Tatum said, per Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe. "There's a lot of people that care about me. But I think the tough part is, yes, you can use things to fuel you, but, you know, I'm still human, and it's still a human aspect, part of being in the moment. I sacrificed and put a lot into this game and worked really, really hard.
"So, you know, in the moment, it is tough, so I'm not necessarily worried about fueling me for November or whatever the season is. But like I said, it's something I'm going to take away from this and learn from this experience; definitely challenging and humbling at the same time. I had fun. I did. It was a great team of guys to be around, (and) we went to some great cities and different countries, and we won the gold medal."
While Kerr's explanation for keeping a three-time All-NBA First Team selection on the bench raised eyebrows, it never changed.
"It's not what I'm not seeing from Jayson; it's what I've seen from the other guys," Kerr explained a day after Team USA's 95-91 semifinal win over Serbia. "Like I've said many times during this tournament and the last six weeks, it's just hard to play 11 people, even in an NBA game."
Tatum, who had a breakaway dunk courtesy of an unselfish decision by Curry, three rebounds, and one steal in 11:03 of playing time against France, focused on his role rather than pressing Kerr about his Olympic head coach's line of thinking.
"No. I just stayed a professional," said the five-time All-Star. "I came to work every day. Just stay ready. We (have) got great guys on this team, and while you feel like you deserve to play and the competitor in you wants to play, as a coach, for a reason, he makes those decisions. Your job as a player is to stay ready whenever your number is called."
While it's a mature outlook, Tatum now joins Jaylen Brown -- who made clear during Summer League in Las Vegas that his Olympic snub is a source of motivation moving forward -- in having an opportunity to tap into what he endured in Paris as fuel for not only the Celtics' upcoming title defense but an experience that can stoke his competitive fire whenever needed.
While it was difficult to deal with his benchings during the moment, he just won a gold medal, saw more of the world, and could turn this into something he's forever grateful for if it helps him earn his place in basketball's pantheon.