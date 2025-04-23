James Harden's Sincere Statement on Kawhi Leonard Goes Viral
Kawhi Leonard hasn't had the easiest career when it comes to dealing with injuries.
Time after time, Leonard has been derailed with major injuries that have caused him to miss the postseason. However, every time he returns from injury, Leonard somehow doesn't miss a beat, reminding everyone just what exactly he's capable of. On Monday night against the Denver Nuggets, that's exactly what Leonard did in a historically efficient shooting performance.
After the win, James Harden spoke about how Leonard doesn't receive the appreciation that he deserves.
“Not even a little bit. It’s always negative," Harden said. "It’s always what he’s been through and what he’s not able to do. Just because of something he can’t control. But we don’t appreciate how great he is when he’s actually out there and putting up performances like this tonight… It’s always the negative. It’s always the hate. It’s something we gotta live with I guess in this world. For me being closer to him, and every single day seeing the work he puts in, you appreciate him.”
Somehow, critics consistently seem to forget just what Kawhi Leonard is truly capable of doing. He's a two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and three-time All-NBA First Team member for a reason.
Hopefully, Leonard can stay healthy throughout this postseason run and give fans a reason to appreciate him even more.
