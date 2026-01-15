Clippers' Win Streak Ends Rivals' Ivica Zubac Hopes at Trade Deadline

When the Los Angeles Clippers were near the bottom of the Western Conference with a 6-21 record, many assumed that the Kawhi Leonard-James Harden era had come to an end. The widespread consensus was that the Clippers would pivot and rebuild for the future ahead of the February 5 trade deadline. When head coach Ty Lue said the Clippers' goal was to go 35-20 the rest of the way, few took it seriously.

Yet, this team has put their money where their mouth is. After winning 11 of their next 13 games, the Clippers have completely turned their season around and are only half a game behind a postseason spot. As a result, trade chatter around the Clippers' stars has subsided.

The most likely candidate of the Clippers' Big 3 to be moved was Ivica Zubac. There was reported interest from the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers, and many wondered whether the Clippers would part ways with the 28-year-old center for the right price. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Thursday, however, that based on his conversations with numerous teams, "any hopes that the Clippers would part with Zubac or James Harden have faded significantly."

Odds of an Ivica Zubac Trade Have Diminished Significantly

Even when the Clippers were headed to a lost season, it would have taken at least two first-round picks with upside for them to consider trading Zubac. Now that they have a chance to chase a playoff spot, moving on from their third-best player seems nearly unfathomable.

Of course, things can change dramatically in the NBA. A serious injury to Harden or Kawhi Leonard can change this calculation entirely and force the Clippers into making a difficult decision. For now, however, the Clippers have very little incentive to move on from Zu.

The Clippers have a very favorable schedule over the next few weeks. Four of their seven games in the rest of January are against Washington, Chicago, Utah, and Brooklyn, giving them a very good opportunity to continue their winning ways.

Zubac recently suffered an ankle sprain that kept him out of Wednesday's win against the Wizards, but there doesn't seem to be long-term concern for his availability going forward. He will continue to be a two-way force the Clippers rely on.

The more likely scenario now is the Clippers being buyers at the deadline. Using John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Brook Lopez's salaries, along with the two first-round picks they can trade, the Clippers can add more depth and quality to their roster, giving themselves a chance to make a postseason run.

