Nikola Jokic's Strong Kawhi Leonard Statement After Nuggets-Clippers
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world on Saturday afternoon when they somehow defeated the LA Clippers in a game that seemed like LA was going to win.
A huge reason for the upset was due to the Clippers somehow having 20 turnovers throughout the game. A majority of them were unforced as well. Seven of those turnovers came from Kawhi Leonard, who had a playoff career high.
After the game, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic addressed Leonard's seven turnovers, admitting that there was some luck involved.
“First, the primary defenders with AG, CB, whoever was on him," Jokic said. "And I think the shrink was there behind it. We were there showing the crowds, showing the hands, and it just happened. Lucky for us.”
Despite Leonard having seven turnovers, he still put up 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists on 60/33/100 shooting from the field. At times, it looked like Leonard was unstoppable when he was decisive.
“He’s an amazing player, of course," Jokic said. "He’s a really, really, really deadly scorer. It’s hard to stop him 1-on-1. And even if you think you can stop it, he can make tough shots… He’s an amazing player.”
Regardless of how well Leonard played, it wasn't enough for the Clippers to come out with a win. His seven turnovers are something that simply can not happen again if the Clippers want to win Game 2.
