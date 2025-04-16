17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Nico Harrison's Mavericks Press Conference
The Dallas Mavericks made the NBA Finals in 2024, losing in five games to the Boston Celtics. Regardless, it was a massive achievement, as superstar guard Luka Doncic was getting closer to securing a coveted NBA title. However, the Mavericks had different plans this season and decided it was time to trade Doncic in what might've been the most shocking move in recent sports memory.
For the first time since the trade of Doncic, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison had a press conference for the media before their play-in tournament contest. However, the press conference wasn't aired, nor were media members allowed to record audio or video. Reacting to this, former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams called out Harrison for the move.
"Why do something behind closed doors without cameras or recorders if you have 'no regrets.'? What are you hiding from if you have no regrets," Williams shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "...Stand in front of the cameras and face the music like everyone else."
Williams went on to say that Harrison shouldn't back down and should've used the opportunity to tell Mavericks fans what vision he has for this team going forward. While some fans may never forgive Harrison for what he did, Williams wants Harrison to at least come forth and not keep hiding from the obvious.
As has been mentioned by Harrison, only time will tell if the move he made can pay off. Especially with the Los Angeles Lakers holding the third seed in the Western Conference and capable of going on a run, it doesn't look well so far for the Mavericks.
