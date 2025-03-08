Karl-Anthony Towns Breaks Silence on Tragic News After Knicks-Clippers
On Friday night, the New York Knicks faced off against the LA Clippers in a game that both teams needed to win.
Unfortunately for Karl-Anthony Towns, his mind was elsewhere. This week, Towns had a close personal friend pass away of cancer and he had to take a leave of absence against the Golden State Warriors.
As Towns returned to play in Los Angeles, he had to deal with scrutiny from critics like Draymond Green. After the game against the Clippers, Towns broke his silence on what he's been dealing with.
"It's been a very tough week," Towns said. "Especially, for a week for a place where I'm usually comfortable at in the summer. It meant a lot to have my teammates supporting me and understanding the situation... We were all very close with this woman. For me, it's a little tougher, having to open old wounds up having to be there for her kids that lost their mother, and I know how that is. Two boys that lost their mother, I know the feeling."
It's clear that basketball is the last thing on Towns' mind as he faced off against the Clippers on Friday night. Unfortunately, the game isn't giving him much reprieve, as the Knicks are playing without Jalen Brunson now.
"Having to open up my old wounds to support them and help them through this process, it's a lot," Towns said.
