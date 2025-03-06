Norman Powell Breaks Silence on Injury Against Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers were 31-23 on February 13th after their overtime win against the Utah Jazz. Highlighted by a 41-point performance by guard Norman Powell, the Clippers headed into the All-Star break with high morale and on a three-game winning streak. Since returning, it's been a disaster in Los Angeles.
In their last seven games since the All-Star break, the Clippers have a disappointing 1-6 record and will welcome the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night for the second half of their back-to-back. While Powell shined for the Clippers in that 41-point performance during the All-Star break, he reinjured himself on Sunday against the LA Lakers and took to social media recently to address it.
Taking to his Instagram account, Powell shared a message to Clippers fans assuring that he's motivated to return:
"First game back wasn’t what I planned. Everything happens for a reason, but God sets the true plans. The Grind continues. James 1: 2-4" -@normanpowell4
Heading into the All-Star break, Powell had missed just nine games for the Clippers all season. Additionally, he was leading the Clippers in scoring with 24.2 points per game before the break. It was announced following their loss to Phoenix on Tuesday that the team will evaluate Powell's hamstring after their upcoming three-game road trip.
Pivoting toward the present, the Clippers tip-off against the Pistons on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
