Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.
The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't have imagined that their season would end up being what it is right now. Entering the season with first-year head coach JJ Redick, they currently hold the second seed in the Western Conference and made a blockbuster trade to acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. While fans are already dreaming about an NBA Finals, it wasn't always like this.

Flashback to last season: The Lakers were led by former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as head coach. While he did lead the team to the playoffs in both his seasons, it's clear that he wasn't the guy for the bright lights of Los Angeles. In a recent episode of his podcast, ex-LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley didn't hold back on the former Lakers head coach.

"He's huge in motivation, things don't work...let's f****** make it work," Beverley said. "As a coach, that s*** don't work. Motherf***ers ain't here for no motivation. What's them X's and O's coach?"

While motivation can be effective at times, it appears as if Ham's downfall as a coach stemmed from his lack of adjustments and trying to stay the course even if it didn't make sense, according to Beverley. Ham has since returned to the Bucks, serving on Doc Rivers' staff.

However, the days of Ham in Los Angeles are over, and Lakers fans are excited to see how Redick closes out the season and prepares the team for a Western Conference playoff bracket that will be extremely competitive.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University's football and basketball teams.

