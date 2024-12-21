Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status for Clippers-Mavericks
The Los Angeles Clippers have remained in Texas as they prepare for a rematch of Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers were able to secure the victory in the previous matchup with a final score of 118-95. The Clippers were able to break away from the Mavericks in the fourth quarter around the nine-minute mark then held the Mavericks scoreless for the last five minutes and 20 seconds of the game.
Kawhi Leonard has not played in a game so far this season, however, his status has been progressing as he has now traveled with the team for the first time this season and participated in practice with the team.
While Leonard is on the trip, the Clippers have revealed that he will miss today's game against the Mavericks. The news of Leonard being ruled out coincides with the update to Luka Doncic also missing today's game as well. However, Kyrie Irving has been listed to play in today's game as he and Luka both missed the previous game.
Leonard has averaged 25.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.7 steals in the games he has played against the Mavericks since joining the Clippers. It's clear to see how the Mavericks were able to best the Clippers last postseason in the absence of Leonard. However, with the emergence of Norman Powell contributing big points to the team and James Harden commanding the floor, the Clippers will look to take game two today.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade